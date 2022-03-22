Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $46.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Lemonade by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lemonade by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

