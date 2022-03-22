Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DWVYF shares. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $40.69 on Friday. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

