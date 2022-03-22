Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

