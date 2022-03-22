Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 112 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 871,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,780,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $299.94 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.27.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

