Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.76 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

