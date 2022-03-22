Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $741,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 87,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $348.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

