Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

