Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

