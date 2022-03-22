Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 470.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.83.

ADBE stock opened at $453.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.34.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

