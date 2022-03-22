Huntington National Bank Acquires 474 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $157.20 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

