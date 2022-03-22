Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $298.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

FedEx stock opened at $222.16 on Monday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.8 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

