Denali Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $123.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

