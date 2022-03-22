2,300 Shares in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RM opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $451.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.35. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,367 shares of company stock worth $656,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RM. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

