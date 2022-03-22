TheStreet Lowers Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.38 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 195,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

