Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VMware by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,826,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $271,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,803,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

