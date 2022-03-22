Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.