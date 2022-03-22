Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 46.3% over the last three years.

NYSE WIA opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 71,135 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

