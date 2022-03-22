Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.03.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 46.3% over the last three years.
NYSE WIA opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $14.78.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
