Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 800 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $510.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

