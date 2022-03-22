Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ETJ opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.