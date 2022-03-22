Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.