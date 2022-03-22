Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

