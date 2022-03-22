Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:DFP opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $31.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

