Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $59.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.29.

