Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $854.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $8,565,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Yext by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Yext by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

