Huntington National Bank Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $205.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

