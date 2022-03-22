Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0450 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $565.19 million and $70.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00287250 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003773 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.01 or 0.01181700 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,843,284,185 coins and its circulating supply is 12,551,817,032 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.