Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of SCHN opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

