CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.
Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyrusOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyrusOne (CONE)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.