CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

