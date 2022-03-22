Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $13.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

CNVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,259,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,885,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNVY opened at $5.30 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

