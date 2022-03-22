Brokerages Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Price Target at GBX 319.50

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.21).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.69) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 236.60 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.87. The stock has a market cap of £536.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

