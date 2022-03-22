Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,889 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.