Denali Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

LH stock opened at $276.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.