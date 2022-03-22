GFS Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

