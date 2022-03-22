Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in MetLife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.