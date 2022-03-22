Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $152.00 at Citigroup

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $156.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

