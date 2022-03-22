LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LYB opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

