Citigroup Raises Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $74.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $49.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

