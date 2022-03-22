Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,528 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,460. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.83. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

