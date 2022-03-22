Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

