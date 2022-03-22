International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $5,599,192. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

