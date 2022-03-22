International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 933.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $43,559,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

