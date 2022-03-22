International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

