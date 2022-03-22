Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1902 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

