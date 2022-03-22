$0.42 EPS Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Safehold reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,343,356 shares of company stock worth $198,249,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,545,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE opened at $56.15 on Friday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

