Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Target Price at $3,161.67

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,161.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAUKF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Anglo American stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $55.02.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

