INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $79.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.57.

INDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 278,851 shares of company stock worth $21,108,801 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $74.77 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

