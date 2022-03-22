INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $79.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.57.
INDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.
In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.98 per share, with a total value of $464,923.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 278,851 shares of company stock worth $21,108,801 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:INDT opened at $74.77 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $761.61 million, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.89%.
About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
