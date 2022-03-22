Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FNX stock opened at GBX 155.76 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.22. Fonix Mobile has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £155.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get Fonix Mobile alerts:

About Fonix Mobile (Get Rating)

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.