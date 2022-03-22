Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of FNX stock opened at GBX 155.76 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.22. Fonix Mobile has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £155.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
