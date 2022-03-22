OSB Group Plc (OSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 558 ($7.35) on Tuesday. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 592 ($7.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 516.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 572.40 ($7.54).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

