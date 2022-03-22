AMATEN (AMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $441.00

AMATEN (AMA) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. AMATEN has a total market cap of $248,063.62 and $441.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMATEN has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00036703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00107420 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

