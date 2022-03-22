PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,920 shares of company stock worth $52,207,516. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

NYSE:NET opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

