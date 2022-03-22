Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,723 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

EXPR opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

